Hear “Guinnevere” from David Crosby’s upcoming solo live album; release date moved

David Crosby has released another advance track from his first ever solo live release, David Crosby & The Lighthouse Band Live at the Capitol Theatre.

You can watch stream, download or watch a live performance of Crosby and his band performing the Crosby, Stills & Nash classic “Guinnevere” now. The live set, originally slated for release in November, will now arrive December 9.

As previously reported, the album documents a show that Crosby played with The Lighthouse Band — Becca Stevens, Michelle Willis and Michael League — in 2018 at The Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, NY.

David previously recorded a solo album, 2016’s Lighthouse, with Stevens, Willis and League, and prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, had been touring on and off with with them regularly.

Among the tracks featured on the album are live renditions of Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young‘s “Déjà Vu” and Joni Mitchell‘s “Woodstock,” which was famously covered by CSNY.

Here’s the complete track list:

“The Us Below”

“Things We Do for Love”

“1974”

“Vagrants of Venice”

“Regina”

“Laughing”

“What Are Their Names”

“By the Light of Common Day”

“Glory”

“The City”

“Look in Their Eyes”

“Guinnevere”

“Janet”

“Carry Me”

“Déjà Vu”

“Woodstock”

