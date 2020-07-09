Hear Heart's Nancy Wilson cover Springsteen's "The Rising" for new side project, The Lab

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for God’s Love we Deliver

Bruce Springsteen wrote the title track of his 2002 album The Rising about the 9/11 terrorist attacks, but Heart‘s Nancy Wilson is finding it to be the perfect song for our current moment.

The Springsteen fan site Backstreets.com has premiered Wilson’s version of the song, which she’s recorded for an EP by her new side project, The Lab. In addition to Wilson, the collective features three Heart players — Ben Smith, Andy Stoller and Ryan Waters — and two other musicians, Eric Tessmer and Jeff Fielder.

According to Backstreets, Nancy said of the song, “It’s a response to all the souls departing, and the bravery of the first responders and medical crews. There are true heroes among us.”

The Lab EP will also include original material written in quarantine. No word yet on a release date.

By Andrea Dresdale

