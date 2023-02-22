Hear Jethro Tull’s new single “The Navigators,” from upcoming album ‘RökFlöte’

Inside Out Records

Jethro Tull has released a new single from their forthcoming album RökFlöte, due out April 21.

Tull’s Ian Anderson previously explained that the songs on the album were inspired by “the characters and roles of some of the principle gods of the old Norse paganism.” On Instagram, he writes that the lyrics of the new song, called “The Navigators,” “explore the Norse god Njord, who was the god of wealth, fertility, the sea and seafaring.”

The animated video for the song takes place on the tempest-tossed, shark-filled sea, where Viking ships, and then a more modern vessel, attempt to survive a storm.

Anderson sings, “Lord of all the stormy deeps/the wealth of ages at his knee/Protects and nurtures navigators/Raiders bold who loot and plunder/Giving strength to hold at bay/the tallest wave, the savage thunder.”

“The Navigators” follows the first single released from the album, “Ginnungagap.”

RökFlöte is now available for preorder.

