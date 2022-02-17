Hear “Love Is Everywhere,” from Men at Work frontman Colin Hay’s upcoming album

Al Pereira/Getty Images

Men at Work frontman Colin Hay, who’s also a member of Ringo Starr’s All Starr Band, has released a new track from his upcoming solo album Now and the Evermore.

The song “Love Is Everywhere,” and it comes with a trippy, partially animated video. Even if you don’t like the song, you’ll want to watch the video for the adorable footage of different animal species expressing love for one another. C’mon, who doesn’t want to see a puppy snuggle with a rooster, or a dog frolicking with a baby deer?

Speaking about the song, Hay says, “I think what this song is attempting to counter, by at least some measure, is the end result of the continued tragic global catastrophe of separation. The colossal calamity of believing yourself to be separate from everything and everybody else. Refusing to consider the possibility that we all are part of this planet’s structural fabric. Every day I feel love, and I’m happy that I do.”

Now and the Evermore, the title track of which features Ringo on drums, will be out March 18. Hay will launch a solo tour that same day that will keep him on the road through May 12. Starting June 2 in Boston, he’ll join Ringo for the All Starr Band’s summer tour.

