Hear new Christmas songs by Jason Mraz & Ingrid Michaelson, Ellie Goulding

Courtesy of Amazon MusicAmazon has Christmas gifts for your ears: Two new "Amazon Original" holiday tunes.

Via Amazon Music -- including Prime, Unlimited, HD and Echo devices -- you can now stream Ellie Goulding's cover of Joni Mitchell's classic "River," and a new duet from Jason Mraz and Ingrid Michaelson called "Christmas Valentine." More Amazon Original songs will be released throughout the holiday season.

In a statement, Ingrid says that she wrote "Christmas Valentine" a few months ago, and says, "I knew instantly that I wanted Jason to sing on it. He graciously said yes and then added so much to the melody, taking it to the next level. It’s such a sweet joyous song, one that I think we all need now.”

Jason adds, "Ingrid has always been one of my favorite artists for her ability to create and sing lofty love songs while keeping her heart and humor firmly planted on earth. I was overjoyed by the invitation to collaborate on ‘Christmas Valentine.’ The song is a new classic, if I may say so myself.”

As for Ellie's take on Joni's "River," she says, "I have always loved Joni Mitchell, she was one of the first female artists that made me want to be a singer. She is one of the greatest songwriters of all time and I just truly hope that I have done this song some justice.”

"There’s something so magical about these lyrics," Ellie continues. "It’s just such a beautiful poignant description of winter time and Christmas time...all she wanted was a river to skate away on and that imagery is just so beautiful and powerful to me.”

The easiest way to hear the songs is to say, "Alexa, play the Best of Amazon Holiday Originals playlist” in the Amazon Music app and on Alexa-enabled devices.

