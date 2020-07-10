Hear new Deep Purple single, "Nothing at All"

Edel

Deep Purple has released a third track from their upcoming album, Whoosh.

“Nothing At All,” now available for streaming and download, follows “Throw My Bones” and “Man Alive.” The album, the band’s 21st, was originally scheduled for June, but it’s now going to arrive August 7, in a variety of formats and configurations. They include a standard CD, a two-LP set, and a limited-edition box set featuring a DVD with bonus content.

According to a press release, the lyrics of “Nothing at All” appear to be “an observation of what we humans have done to Mother Earth in our short time of existence.”

As of right now, there’s no video for the track, but a statement says that the “spaceman” who appeared in videos for the previous two singles, and who’s also on the album cover, is “on a very special journey,” and “his story is going to be continued soon.”

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.