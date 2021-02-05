Hear new Kenny Loggins song "The Great Adventure" now

Higher Vision Inc.; Leslie Hassler

Following its debut at a virtual event for the San Diego Zoo, Kenny Loggins has now released “The Great Adventure,” a song he wrote specifically for the San Diego Zoo Kids Channel. It’s streaming now on all digital platforms.

The San Diego Zoo Kids Channel is a closed-circuit TV channel that airs wildlife-themed programs produced primarily for medical facilities that serve pediatric patients and their families. The channel is available at nearly 200 facilities, mostly in the U.S., including all of the Ronald McDonald Houses.

As previously reported, in addition to helping create “The Great Adventure,” Loggins has contributed three songs from his back catalog — “I’m Alright,” “Danny’s Song” and “Go Fish” — for use in wildlife videos that will air exclusively on the San Diego Zoo Kids channel.

“I’m thrilled to partner with San Diego Zoo Kids in their efforts to bring laughter and joy to children who need it most, in children’s hospitals and Ronald McDonald Houses around the world,” says Kenny. “I hope my music puts a smile on their face in their time of healing, and soothes their parents’ souls.”

By Andrea Dresdale

