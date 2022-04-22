Hear new track from KISS’ ‘Off the Soundboard: Live at Donington,’ bid on Paul Stanley’s Vette

Martyn Goodacre/Getty Images

KISS‘ upcoming archival release Off the Soundboard: Live at Donington doesn’t come out until June 10, but the band has released a track from the album to whet fans’ appetites.

It’s a live version of “Do You Love Me,” from the band’s 1976 album Destroyer. It’s now available on all the streaming services, as well as on YouTube. As previously reported, KISS — Off the Soundboard: Live at Donington 1996 features a 17-song headlining set the band played at the Monsters of Rock festival at England’s Donington Park on August 17, 1996.

In other KISS news, Paul Stanley‘s custom C8 Corvette 3LT convertible is going under the hammer at Barrett-Jackson’s 2022 Las Vegas Auction, taking place June 30 to July 2. Chevrolet presented the vehicle — with VIN 001, indicating that it’s the first Corvette produced for the 2022 model year — to Stanley, but he’s selling it because he’s not much of a car collector.

“I want to make it available to somebody who might be able to get more out of it, whether it’s to add to a collection or to drive it,” he says in a statement. The highest bidder will also get a signed Ibanez PS120 Paul Stanley Signature guitar.

“The guitar is another part of my life, another aspect of who I am. So I thought that whoever [might] acquire the car would have another piece of who I am,” he said, adding, “For me, my life has always been about the joy I can bring to other people. So here’s a car and a guitar. Go enjoy.”

