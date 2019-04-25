Hear Prince's "Originals" on June 7

The Prince Estate/Warner Bros. Records/TIDAL Three years after Prince's death, his estate continues to deliver the iconic star's music to fans.

The latest release is called Originals, which rounds up 15 tracks -- 14 of them previously unreleased. Due out June 21 for download, streaming and on CD, the album features Prince's original version of songs that were recorded by other artists. All the tracks were chosen by JAY-Z and music industry executive Troy Carter on behalf of the Prince Estate.

Among the songs featured on Originals are Prince's demo recordings of hits like Sheila E's "The Glamorous Life," The Bangles' "Manic Monday," The Time's "Jungle Love" and, of course, "Nothing Compares 2 U," recorded by both The Family and Sinead O'Connor.

Starting June 7, Originals will stream exclusively on TIDAL for two weeks. Following the June 21 digital and CD release, vinyl and limited-edition CD and vinyl packages will be released July 19.

You can pre-order the album now.

Here's the track list, along with the artist who first released the song:

"Sex Shooter" - Apollonia 6

"Jungle Love" - The Time

"Manic Monday" - The Bangles

"Noon Rendezvous" - Sheila E.

"Make-Up" - Vanity 6

"100 MPH" - Mazarati

"You're My Love" - Kenny Rogers

"Holly Rock" - Sheila E.

"Baby, You're a Trip" - Jill Jones

"The Glamorous Life" - Sheila E.

"Gigolos Get Lonely Too" - The Time

"Love… Thy Will Be Done" - Martika

"Dear Michaelangelo" - Sheila E.

"Wouldn't You Love to Love Me?" - Taja Sevelle

"Nothing Compares 2 U" - The Family

