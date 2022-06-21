Hear “Running Up That Hill” mashed up with ‘Stranger Things’ theme song in new trailer

Courtesy of Netflix

Netflix has premiered a new trailer for the upcoming second volume of Stranger Things season four featuring, of course, Kate Bush‘s “Running Up That Hill.”

The clip is soundtracked by a mash-up of the 1985 hit and the synthwave Stranger Things theme song as it sets up the battle between our heroes in Hawkins and the Upside Down villain Vecna.

Ever since the first volume of season four premiered in May, “Running Up That Hill” has been, well, running up the charts. The song’s massive resurgence has propelled it to the top five on the Billboard Hot 100, a career-first for Bush, as well as #1 on the U.K.’s Official Singles Chart.

The normally press-shy Bush has issued several public statements about “Running Up That Hill”‘s newfound popularity, most recently sharing, “I’m overwhelmed by the scale of affection and support the song is receiving and it’s all happening really fast, as if it’s being driven along by a kind of elemental force.”

“I have to admit I feel really moved by it all,” she added.

Stranger Things 4: Vol. 2 premieres on Netflix, July 1.

