Hear Sara Bareilles sing demos and outtakes from "Waitress" on new EP

Waitress may be ending its Broadway run soon, but until then, it's still baking up new treats for fans to enjoy.

A new EP, titled What’s NOT Inside: The Lost Songs from Waitress, is coming out this Friday. It features outtakes and demos sung by the show’s composer and lyricist Sara Bareilles.

Back in 2015, Sara released What’s Inside: Songs from Waitress, featuring her renditions of the songs she wrote for the stage show, including the standout “She Used to Be Mine.”

Following a successful four-year run, the hit Broadway musical's closing performance will take place January 5 at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre.

Here is the track list for the EP, available for pre-order now:

"Happy Enough"

"Door Number Three"

"Knocked Up You"

"Without a Believer"

"I Can’t Wait"

"Falling in Love Pie"

"She Used to Be Mine"

