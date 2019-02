Wait, what? This movie looks hilarious! I am completely hooked by the trailer! This guy wakes up to find that no one on the planet knows who The Beatles are! As in they never existed, but he remembers them and all their songs, and becomes the BEST singer/songwriter in the world!!

Can’t wait to see it in June!

Heyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy Dude! HA! Could you imagine!? **Ed Sheeran makes a funny cameo and that was his suggestion for the song!**