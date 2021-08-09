Hear two new tracks from Ronnie Wood’s live Jimmy Reed tribute album

BMG

Ronnie Wood and his Ronnie Wood Band have released two additional tracks from his upcoming live album Mr. Luck — A Tribute to Jimmy Reed: Live at the Royal Albert Hall.

One track, “Shame, Shame, Shame,” a Reed song from 1963, is one the Rolling Stones used to play live during their early days. Wood’s live version features ex-Rolling Stones guitarist Mick Taylor, as well as Paul Weller, former frontman of The Jam and Style Council, on vocals. The other track, “Roll and Rhumba,” is an instrumental.

The live album, originally recorded in November of 2013, is due out September 17. In addition to Weller and Taylor, it also features Bobby Womack and Simply Red frontman Mick Hucknall.

“Jimmy Reed was one of the premier influences on the Rolling Stones and all the bands that love American blues from that era until the present day,” says Wood in a statement. “It is my honor to have the opportunity to celebrate his life and legacy with this tribute.”

The 18-track Mr. Luck — A Tribute to Jimmy Reed: Live at the Royal Albert Hall will be available digitally, on CD, on vinyl, and on limited-edition dual-tone smoky blue vinyl.

