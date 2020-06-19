Heart guitarist Nancy Wilson joins lineup for Washington State COVID-19 relief concert

All in WA

Heart guitarist Nancy Wilson has hopped on the lineup for All in WA, a virtual benefit concert in support of COVID-19 relief in Washington State.

Wilson, who grew up near Seattle, along with The Head and the Heart and Sleater-Kinney, who also hail from the Evergreen State, have joined a stacked bill that already included Pearl Jam, Dave Matthews, Brandi Carlile, Sir Mix-a-Lot, Death Cab for Cutie‘s Ben Gibbard, Ciara and Macklemore.

All in WA originally was scheduled to take place on June 10, but it was postponed in support of the protests against racism and police brutality following the killing of George Floyd. The show now will take place next Wednesday, June 24.

You can watch the concert via the Amazon Music Twitch channel and AllinWA.org starting at 7 p.m. PT.

By Josh Johnson

