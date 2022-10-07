Heart members, Pat Benatar, Kenny Loggins among this year’s Kids Music Day Ambassadors

Courtesy of Keep Music Alive

Heart‘s Ann and Nancy Wilson, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Kenny Loggins, Todd Rundgren, and ex-Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora are among the many music stars lending their support to the Keep Music Alive organization’s seventh annual Kids Music Day, which is being celebrated Friday, October 7.

The Wilson sisters, Benatar, Giraldo, Rundgren and Sambora are all serving as Kids Music Day Ambassadors, along with such other performers and musicians as Julie Andrews, Sarah McLachlan, Jack Black, Michael Feinstein and Vanessa Williams.

During the annual event, music schools, music shops, instrument stores and other participating locations offer free music lessons, concerts, community and family jams, instrument donation drives and other activities meant to encourage young people to get involved with music.

For this year’s Kids Music Day, Keep Music Alive is again partnering with the Music & Arts retail chain, which offers lessons for a wide variety of musical instruments.

The Music & Arts chain will host special events at its more than 250 locations across the U.S. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Friday will feature a student showcase where visitors can enjoy performances by students and instructors, and meet local instructors. On Saturday and Sunday, free group guitar classes and instructor performances are being offered, and participants also will have the opportunity to sign up for a free trial lesson.

Anyone attending the events on Friday, Saturday and Sunday who signs up to become a lessons student will receive a free guitar, while supplies last.

For more information, visit KeepMusicAlive.org.

