Sad news for Adele…probably good news for all of us with new music from her! Singer Adele and her husband, Simon Konecki have separated. The couple was married for 7-years. In a statement from her rep it states, Adele and her partner have separated. They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. Adele referred to Simon has her husband during a 2017 Grammy acceptance speech as well as on stage during a concert.