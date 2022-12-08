Heartbreaking News From Celine Dion

Stiff-Person Syndrome (SPS), an “extremely unusual” neurological condition, has been identified in Celine Dion. Dion made the heartbreaking announcement on Instagram as she postponed her European tour. “I’ve been dealing with problems with my health for a long time, and it’s been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I’ve been going through,” Dion tearfully said. “Recently, I’ve been diagnosed with a very rare neurological disorder called the stiff person syndrome, which affects something like one in a million people.” Dion says the rare condition causes debilitating muscle spasms that keep her from walking and singing. While Dion hopes to return to the stage, the singer focuses on her health. What is something you do daily to make sure your health is maintained? (DailyMail)

