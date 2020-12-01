Heart's Ann & Nancy Wilson among performers at tonight's Founders Award ceremony honoring Alice in Chains

Courtesy of Museum of Pop Culture

Heart band mates and sisters Ann and Nancy Wilson are among the many well-known artists set to pay tribute to Alice in Chains when the grunge veterans are honored tonight with the Founders Award, an annual accolade given out by the Museum of Pop Culture in the band’s hometown of Seattle.

The virtual ceremony, which premieres at 9 p.m. ET, also will include performances by Metallica, The Smashing Pumpkins‘ Billy Corgan, Nirvana‘s Krist Novoselic, plus members of Soundgarden, Pearl Jam, Guns N’ Roses, Foo Fighters and Jane’s Addiction.

Speaking with ABC Audio, Alice vocalist William DuVall calls the lineup “amazing…under any circumstances,” but given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, such an outpouring of love feels “all that much more extraordinary and all that much humbling.”

Ann revealed on her website that she’ll be singing “Rooster” at the event, but as for what everyone else will be performing, the Alice in Chains members don’t know. In fact, they purposely avoided the whole song selection process.

“We just want to be surprised,” says bassist Mike Inez. “We’ll be watching a lot of it for the first time just like everybody else.”

The lineup also includes Lily Cornell Silver, the daughter of longtime AiC manager Susan Silver and late Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell, who will be making her debut musical performance during the ceremony.

“She [has] a really nice voice, and beautiful tone…like her dad,” DuVall says.

“She’s family,” Inez adds of Lily. “We helped raise that girl. She was the flower girl at my wedding. Now she’s all grown up and just sounds amazing.”

The 2020 Founders Award, which also will include special appearances by Sammy Hagar, Robert Downey Jr. and others, will stream via the Museum of Pop Culture’s Facebook page, and the Amazon Music Twitch channel.

By Josh Johnson

