Heart's Ann & Nancy Wilson among stars taking part in Alice in Chains' Founders Award ceremony

Heart members Ann and Nancy Wilson are part of an all-star lineup of rockers that will help honor Alice in Chains when the grunge icons receive the 2020 Founders Award from Seattle’s Museum of Pop Culture on December 1.

The Wilson sisters, who received the inaugural Founders Awards back in 2007, are both listed among artists who will perform at the virtual ceremony, along with Metallica, Guns N’ Roses‘ Duff McKagan, The Smashing Pumpkins‘ Billy Corgan, Nirvana‘s Krist Novoselic, Foo Fighters‘ Taylor Hawkins, Soundgarden‘s Kim Thayil, Korn, Dave Navarro and Chris Chaney of Jane’s Addiction, Fishbone and many others.

Additionally, Lily Cornell Silver, the daughter of Alice in Chains’ manager Susan Silver and the late Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell, will make her debut musical performance.

A number of guests also will be making special appearances during the event, including Sammy Hagar, Pearl Jam‘s Eddie Vedder, Mike McCready and Jeff Ament, Rage Against the Machine‘s Tom Morello, and actor Robert Downey, Jr.

The Founders Award recognizes “artists whose noteworthy contributions continue to nurture the next generation of risk-takers.” Among the other previous honorees are Jimmy Page, Carlos Santana, Crosby, Stills & Nash, John Fogerty, The Doors, Joe Walsh, Jackson Browne, The Band‘s Robbie Robertson, and Jimi Hendrix Experience bassist Billy Cox.

“It feels truly special to receive the MoPOP Founders Award in our hometown of Seattle,” says Alice in Chains guitarist/singer Jerry Cantrell. “It’s also humbling to be joined by so many of our friends, peers, and heroes to rock some AiC tunes.”

The 2020 Founders Award ceremony will be held December 1 at 9 p.m. ET, and will stream via Amazon Music’s Twitch channel. For more info, visit MoPOP.org/FoundersAward.

By Josh Johnson

