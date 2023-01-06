Heart’s Ann & Nancy Wilson react to Recording Academy Lifetime Achievement honor

Michael Stewart/WireImage

As previously reported, Heart’s Ann and Nancy Wilson are set to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Recording Academy, and now they’re sharing their feelings about the honor.

“I can hardly fathom the Lifetime Achievement Award is coming to me and my sister Ann. It’s a deep acknowledgment for the nearly 50 years of our lives we put into this music. It is more than meaningful for both of us,” Nancy shares on social media. “It speaks to the relevance of the songs themselves and what those songs continue to mean to our loyal and our new fans.”

She adds, “And I hope it speaks to the new breed of amazing women who are now emerging in the world of rock – keeping it alive and kicking. And I plan to keep on kicking too.”

Ann also posted a reaction to the announcement, sharing, “It’s such an honor to be recognized in this way after all the years, all the miles and all the songs! Thank you!”

Nile Rodgers, who is also set to be honored with a Lifetime Achievement honor, reacted to the news on social media, simply sharing “#nowords #purelove #gratitude.”

This year’s Lifetime Achievement honorees, who also include Nirvana, Bobby McFerrin, The Supremes, Ma Rainey and Slick Rick “The Ruler,” will be celebrated at the Recording Academy’s Special Merit Awards Ceremony, taking place February 4 at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.