Heart’s Ann Wilson releases “poetic” new solo single “Black Wing”

Heart frontwoman Ann Wilson has released a new solo single called “Black Wing” that’s available as a digital download and via streaming services.

To accompany the ominous and atmospheric power ballad, Wilson has debuted a lyric video at her YouTube channel. The clip features distorted footage of what appears to be a bird’s-eye view of different landscapes and landmarks, including forests, rivers and San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge.

In a note about the new song posted on her social media sites, Ann writes, “‘Black Wing’ talks poetically about a river and a seabird cruising above it, riding the air currents. The bird is soaring over the landscape below and bringing news of the crazy world to the watcher who is cut off from civilization. I sometimes felt that way during Quarantine!”

Last May, Ann told ABC Audio that she wrote “Black Wing” while in lockdown during the COVID-19 pandemic at her home in rural Florida, which is located next to a river, explaining that she was inspired by watching the birds she’d see flying near her property.

Wilson co-wrote the tune with musical help from current Heart keyboardist Dan Walker.

“Black Wing” is among several tracks that Ann recorded last year in Seattle during sessions that also yielded her recent singles “Tender Heart” and “The Hammer.”

