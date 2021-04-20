Heart’s Ann Wilson says she’s “really glad” about her sister and band mate Nancy’s upcoming solo album

Criss Cain; Jeremy Danger

Heart‘s Ann and Nancy Wilson have been working on separate solo projects recently, with Ann releasing a series of new singles over the last half year, and Nancy preparing to put out her first studio album, You and Me, next month.

Ann tells ABC Audio that she fully supports her younger sister’s decision to work on an album outside of their famous group.

“I welcome it. I think it’s really good for her,” the frontwoman maintains. “She’s a fine musician, and she’s right in line to start to express herself outside of Heart. She’s got a lot to offer.”

Ann adds, “I’m really glad to see her do it. I’m glad we’re both doing it. And then, when we get back together and play in Heart, then we’re much fuller musicians…because of it.” (AUDIO IS ABC 1-ON-1)

Last year, Ann revealed to ABC Audio that Heart had planned to tour during 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic postponed all live events. No word yet, when the group might hit the road again, but it recently was announced that Ann will join Gov’t Mule as a special guest at the jam band’s socially distanced outdoor concert on May 2 concert in New Haven, Connecticut.

Ann released her latest solo single, “Black Wing,” on April 12. It’s the fourth standalone single she’s issued last October, when she released a cover of the Steve Earle song “The Revolution Starts Now.” That was followed by the original tunes “Tender Heart” and “The Hammer,” in January and February, respectively.

Nancy, meanwhile, has released three advance tracks from You and Me, including an acoustic instrumental called “4 Edward” that she wrote in tribute to the late Eddie Van Halen, which came out this past Friday.

You and Me, which can be pre-ordered now, arrives on May 7.

