Heart’s Ann Wilson to perform at Indianapolis exhibit of Colts owner’s historic guitars

Courtesy of 117 Entertainment

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay will bring the traveling exhibit showcasing his expansive collection of rock memorabilia and other historic artifacts to the home of his football team, Lucas Oil Stadium, on September 9.

As part of the event, which is free and open to the public, Heart‘s Ann Wilson will give a special guest performance with The Jim Irsay Band, which features Irsay backed by founding R.E.M. bassist Mike Mills, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, longtime John Mellencamp guitarist Mike Wanchic, John Fogerty touring drummer Kenny Aronoff and other noteworthy musicians.

Wilson also joined Irsay and his band at the previous exhibit of the collection, which took place last Tuesday in Chicago.

Like the Chicago exhibition, the Indianapolis event is free and open to the public, but tickets will be required to attend and can be reserved at Eventbrite.com.

Irsay’s collection includes guitars and other items that were used and/or owned by Bob Dylan, members of The Beatles, The Who‘s Pete Townshend, Prince, Eric Clapton, The Grateful Dead‘s Jerry Garcia, Pink Floyd‘s David Gilmour, U2‘s The Edge, The Doors‘ Jim Morrison, Janis Joplin, Kurt Cobain and many others.

Some non-music-related items also are part of the collection, including an original John Wilkes Booth “Wanted” poster, a baseball bat used by Jackie Robinson and a robe worn by Muhammad Ali.

In addition, the upcoming exhibit will feature historic memorabilia from the Colts’ history in both Indianapolis and Baltimore, including game-used uniforms and equipment.

“I am only a steward of this collection, so it’s my job to share it with as many people as I can,” says Irsay. “That’s why we’re especially excited to share this special evening with our friends, fans and neighbors right here in Indianapolis.”

Visit JimIrsayCollection.com for more info.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.