Heart's Ann Wilson to perform with Gov't Mule at socially distanced concert in New Haven, Connecticut

Credit: Dino Perrucci

Heart frontwoman Ann Wilson will return to the concert stage as a special guest of Gov’t Mule, the band led by former Allman Brothers Band singer/guitarist Warren Haynes, at a just-announced socially distanced show scheduled to take place on May 2 at Westville Music Bowl in New Haven, Connecticut.

Last week, Gov’t Mule announced two other concerts — without Wilson — at the venue, on April 30 and May 1, although those events immediately sold out.

The shows will launch Westville Music Bowl’s socially distanced Twilight Concerts Under the Stars series, which are the first events to be held at the facility since its recent conversion from the Connecticut Tennis Center to an outdoor venue hosting music and comedy performances.

Wilson previously performed with Gov’t Mule twice before, in 2017 at the Lockn’ Festival and Haynes’ annual Christmas Jam.

Tickets for the concert go on sale to the general public this Friday, April 2, at 10 a.m. ET at Tixr.com. Pre-sale tickets will be made available on Thursday, April 1, at 10 a.m. ET exclusively for ticket holders of the first two shows.

“We are overwhelmed by the response to the first two shows,” says Haynes. “Once those sold out, we were asked about doing a third. The only obstacle was a previously planned recording session with Ann. Once we started to discuss it more, we realized the solution was right in front of us.”

He adds, “The two times we’ve played live with Ann have each been really great and we’ve said we’d do it again whenever the time was right — this is certainly that occasion and we’re looking forward to it.”

A variety of COVID-19 protocols will be in place for the shows to help ensure the safety of the concert-goers, staff, crew and performers.

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.