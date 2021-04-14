Heart’s Ann Wilson to sing national anthem to kick off NFL Draft

Credit: Criss Cain

Heart‘s Ann Wilson will perform the national anthem to kick off the 2021 NFL Draft, which takes place over two days later this month, starting Thursday, April 29, at 8 p.m. ET.

In addition, modern rockers Kings of Leon will take the stage at the Draft Theater in Cleveland as part of the NFL Draft Concert Series, taking place in conjunction with the pro football league’s draft on April 29. The band’s performance will stream in full via NFL.com, and you can also catch portions of it during the televised pre-draft telecast, airing at 7 p.m. ET on ABC, ESPN and the NFL Network.

Earlier this week, Wilson released “Black Wing,” the latest in a series of solo singles she began putting out last year.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.