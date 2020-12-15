Heart's Nancy Wilson joins list of honorees for the 2021 She Rocks Awards

Credit: Sacha Guzy

Heart guitarist Nancy Wilson has joined the list of lauded female musicians who will be honored at the ninth annual She Rocks Awards, which, as previously reported, will be a virtual event because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2021 awards ceremony will be livestreamed on January 22 at Parade magazine’s official website and BelieveInMusic.tv, starting at 6:30 p.m. PT.

“Nancy Wilson has been an inspiration to me personally and so many female musicians,” says She Rocks Awards founder Laura B. Whitmore. “I’m beyond thrilled to honor this legendary performer as we celebrate these inspiring women in music.”

Among the other 2021 She Rocks Awards honorees are The Go-Go’s, Santana drummer Cindy Blackman Santana, former Runaways lead singer Cherie Currie, Evanescence frontwoman Amy Lee and comedian Margaret Cho.

VIP tickets are available at SheRocksAwards.com, and those who purchase them receive a special gift bag and access to a virtual afterparty attended by honorees, special guests and others.

The She Rocks Awards ceremony is presented by The Women’s International Music Network, a.k.a. The WiMN, and pays tribute to women who have made important contributions to the music industry. The ceremony is held during the popular music-equipment trade conference The NAMM Show, which next year also will be virtual.

Wilson recently released a new solo single, a cover of Bruce Springsteen‘s memorable 2002 song “The Rising.” The track also will appear on Nancy’s forthcoming debut solo studio album, which she recently told ABC Audio was tentatively titled In the Lab and that she expects to be released in early March 2021.

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.