Heart's Nancy Wilson launches contest promoting new solo cover of Bruce Springsteen's "The Rising"

Heart guitarist Nancy Wilson, who last week released a cover of Bruce Springsteen‘s “The Rising” as an advance single from her upcoming debut solo studio album, has launched a contest giving fans the chance to win a handwritten lyric sheet to the song.

To enter, you must “like” Wilson’s Facebook post announcing the contest and tag a friend. A winner will be chosen this Friday, October 30.

Wilson’s version of “The Rising” is available now as digitally and via streaming services, and a companion music video premiered on YouTube and at RollingStone.com.

The clip features footage of Nancy and her musical collaborators, most of whom are members of Heart, performing their parts separately. The video also features scenes that include a glowing sun, the ocean seen from a great height and a highway filmed from a moving vehicle. There are also scenes of people of all ages singing along to the “la la” section of the tune.

“Under the conditions we’re all living in now, this song is something that might help people,” Wilson tells the magazine of the Springsteen tune.

“It’s a spiritual song and a call to a greater good, a human condition that is bigger than we are. As humans are picked off by this crazy invisible enemy [COVID-19], we are trying to rise up above it and take some kind of comfort in our own spirituality.”

Wilson tells Rolling Stone that currently, her album has the tentative title of The Lab, and she expects to release in March 2021. The record will feature a combination of original songs and covers, including “The Rising,” Paul Simon‘s “The Boxer” and Pearl Jam‘s “Daughter.”

One of the originals, “Party at the Angel Ballroom,” features contributions from Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan and Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins.

