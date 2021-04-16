Heart’s Nancy Wilson releases acoustic tribute to Eddie Van Halen, “4 Edward”

Carry On Music

Heart guitarist/singer Nancy Wilson recently revealed that she’d recorded an acoustic instrumental called “4 Edward” in tribute to the late Eddie Van Halen for her upcoming debut solo studio album, You and Me. Now she’s released the track as an advance single.

Explaining the inspiration behind the tune, which is available now digitally, Wilson says, “When Heart toured with Van Halen I asked Eddie why he never played acoustic guitar, his response ‘I don’t have one’…[So] I gave Eddie one of mine and he immediately wrote a song on it that stole my heart. After he passed, it hit me so hard I felt it was time to pay tribute to him.”

The song, which clocks in at just one minute, 43 seconds, features some delicate strumming, picking and harmonics, and includes a segment where Nancy tips her hat to the classic Van Halen hit, “Jump.”

As previously reported, You and Me will be released on May 7. The 12-track collection features eight originals, plus covers of Bruce Springsteen‘s “The Rising,” Simon & Garfunkel‘s “The Boxer,” Pearl Jam‘s “Daughter” and The Cranberries‘ “Dreams.”

Wilson recorded You and Me remotely while in lockdown because of the COVID-19 pandemic, with help from members of Heart’s current touring band and some special guests. Sammy Hagar contributed to her rendition of “The Boxer”; Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins and Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan lent their talents to a song called “Party at the Angel Ballroom”; and former Prince backing vocalist Liv Warfield, who also was a member of Nancy’s recent Roadcase Royale side project, appears on “Dreams.”

Wilson already has released “The Rising” and the album’s title track as advance singles, along with accompanying videos. You can pre-order You and Me now.

