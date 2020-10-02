Heart's Nancy Wilson releasing debut solo studio album in early 2021; advance single due this month

Carry On Music

Heart guitarist Nancy Wilson has announced plans to release her first official solo studio album early next year.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer will precede the record with an advance single that will arrive on October 23 — a cover of Bruce Springsteen‘s 2002 anthem, “The Rising.”

“There have been so many times I was asked about when I would ever put out a solo album,” Wilson says in a statement. “Well, the time is now. Having been unable to tour and having spent so much time at home has made a good space for creating new music.”

Nancy reveals that the record will include covers of “a few favorite songs,” among them the aforementioned Springsteen tune.

“[B]ecause of these troubled times we’re living in, ‘The Rising’ has been on my mind,” she explains. “I wanted to make something uplifting and aspirational for those of us who are suffering with all this sickness and loss. I hope this song can help lift our spirits.”

Wilson’s album is part of a new deal she signed with Carry On Music. Label president Tom Lipsky says in a statement, “We are proud and excited that Nancy has chosen Carry On Music to bring her first solo body of work to fans around the world. The album is deep, the lyrics inspire, and the music is beautifully crafted. Fans will love this album!”

It’s worth noting that Wilson has released solo projects before. In 1999, she put out an acoustic live album titled Live at McCabe’s Guitar Shop, and in 2009, she issued a collection of instrumental children’s tunes called Baby Guitars. She’s also worked on several film scores, perhaps the best-known of which is the 2000 Cameron Crowe classic Almost Famous.

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.