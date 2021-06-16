Heather Dubrow Is BACK In The OC On Real Housewives!

The new season of the Real Housewives of Orange County will have a new look as Kelly Dodd, Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Elizabeth Lyn Vargas have all departed the production.

News of the ladies’ departure was relayed to the remaining cast members late Tuesday evening (June 15).

No word on why Kelly, Braunwyn, and Elizabeth won’t be returning this year but Kelly came under fire back in January for mocking COVID at a restaurant with friends.

Shannon Beador, Gina Kirschenheiter, and Emily Simpson will be joined by former RHOC cast member, Heather Dubrow, wife of “Botched” Doc Terry Dubrow when production resumes in July.

What do you think of the new cast of RHOC? Who do you wish was gone or who do you wish would’ve stayed?