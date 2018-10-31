Heather Langenkamp (aka Nancy) Wants To Do Another Nightmare On Elm Street!?

Didn’t she get scared enough the first 100,000 times she encountered the creepy Freddy Krueger?! “I’m sitting here like any other scream queen in Hollywood, hoping that they revive their franchise,” says Langenkamp, with a laugh. A sinister laugh? A wimpering laugh? An “I almost got killed a zillion times in my sleep and the stress made me get a freaky gray streak in my hair” laugh?

One, two Freddy’s coming…..I CAN’T EVEN FINISH THAT SONG! Way too scary! Are you behind a remake of Freddy? I am if Johnny Depp is in it again! **Did you know that was the first movie he was ever in?**

Read more about it here!