Heavy Rain and Tornadoes Heading Our Way

A lot of really heavy rain is coming to the Eastern third of the U.S., including Florida.
Forecasters say a massive storm will blow through Thursday and Friday.

Unfortunately at the same time an estimated 110-million Americans will start traveling for the holidays at the same time the bad weather is forecast to hit.
The weather is expected to create flight delays at airports in Miami, Orlando, and Tampa.
High winds and the potential for a tornado or two popping up are also in the forecast for South Florida.
The wet weather is expected to slow traffic on the highways as well.
Fortunately by Saturday we will have sunshine and temperatures in the mid 60’s…perfect.

