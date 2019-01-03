Heck YEAH! It’s Girl Scout Cookie Season!!

It’s the most wonderful time of the year!!!!!!  Girl Scout cookie season officially kicks off today!  Making 2019 a little extra special, a new variety joins the current lineup.

If you have a thing for caramel and just resolved to be gluten-free, you’re in luck with Caramel Chocolate Chip Cookies.

The Scouts are offering more than 10 different types of treats, selling each for just $5 a box.  I usually buy 1,345,756,835 boxes.

Find a scout (or the order from floating around your office) soon because you only have until March 24th to get those orders placed.

What’s your favorite cookie? I can’t live without the Samoa!

