“Hee Haw” Star Roy Clark Dead at 85

Legendary country music singer and co-host of “Hee Haw,” Roy Clark has died at the age of 85.
According to his publicist, Country Music Hall of Fame member and versatile entertainer Clark died Thursday at his Tulsa, Oklahoma home due to complications from pneumonia.
He was the co-host of the TV show “Hee Haw” with Buck Owens. He was inducted in to the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2009.

