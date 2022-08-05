Heineken launched beer-filled sneakers

It’s International Beer Day, and Heineken knew just the way to celebrate…

Beer for your sole Designed in collaboration with noted shoe designer, Dominic Ciambrone, to celebrate the smoothness of Heineken®️ Silver. Heinekicks aren't your everyday shoe, but it’s not every day you get to walk on beer. pic.twitter.com/LefwD5X7if — Heineken (@Heineken) August 2, 2022

‘Heinekicks’ are limited-edition sneakers injected with Heineken silver. The shoes have the same color combination as the standard beer bottles, and are a bit on the unappealing side.

The brand only made 32 pairs and rumored to be a promotional stunt, with the first pair headed to Singapore.

As Heineken said…it’s not everyday you get to walk on beer.