Beth | Featured Story

By Radio Apprentice |

Heineken launched beer-filled sneakers

It’s International Beer Day, and Heineken knew just the way to celebrate…

‘Heinekicks’ are limited-edition sneakers injected with Heineken silver. The shoes have the same color combination as the standard beer bottles, and are a bit on the unappealing side.

The brand only made 32 pairs and rumored to be a promotional stunt, with the first pair headed to Singapore.

As Heineken said…it’s not everyday you get to walk on beer.