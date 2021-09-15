Heinz Created A Device To Squeeze Ketchup Packets

Did Christmas come early? It seems like it for the ketchup lovers out there based on an announcement from ketchup maker, Heinz.

The company has created the perfect Ketchup packet device that is said to get every last bit of ketchup out of the packet.

The Heinz Packet Roller, which is shaped like a ketchup bottle, goes right on your keychain for easy access.

The roller sells for $5.70 and can be be purchased online at HeinzPacketRoller.com.

Do you know someone that this would be perfect for? What’s your method for squeezing all of the ketchup out of the packet?