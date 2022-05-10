Heinz Explores Making Paper Ketchup Bottles

Heinz is working on a twist of its classic ketchup bottle.

The company is teaming up with the company Pulpex to develop a bottle made from wood pulp that is 100% sustainably sourced.

Pulpex also created a paper bottle for whiskey maker Johnny Walker.

This new Heinz bottle is one example of how we are applying creativity and innovation to explore new ways to provide consumers with the products they know and love while also thinking sustainably,” said Kraft Heinz CEO Miguel Patricio.

How do you think a paper bottle would affect the flavor of ketchup? Do you think more sustainable materials will be more common for packaging in the future?