2020 has reached critical mass. Heinz is introducing ketchup ice cream. Do-it-yourself kits on the Heinz UK website shows you can buy Ketchup Creamz so you can make the ice cream at home. That’s not all. The Creamz base comes in mayonnaise, barbecue, salad dressing, and saucy sauce flavors. Recipes for making this strange treat are also included. What is the strangest ice cream flavor you’ve had?