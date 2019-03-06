Heinz Introducing Mayocue and Mayomust

If you are a fan of a mixture of mayonnaise and ketchup that Heinz calls Mayochup, you might be tempted by two new mayo-inspired condiments.

Mayomust is mayonnaise mixed with mustard and Mayocue is mayo and barbecue sauce combined.

Heinz has not made an official announcement on these sauces but they are at least testing them out. Bottles of Mayomust and Mayocue have been seen on Amazon as well as in some regional grocery stores.

Have you tried the Mayochup? What did you think? What sauces do you like to mix together?