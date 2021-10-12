HEINZ Tomato Blood Ketchup Haunts National Grocery Stores, Just in Time for Halloween

Ketchup has long been used to recreate bloody scenes on Halloween, but Heinz is taking things once step further this year. The ketchup brand is releasing “Tomato Blood Ketchup,” a spooky new take on the condiment. Heinz will also be opening a pop-up Heinz Halloween store in Santa Monica on October 21. Want more for Halloween? Heinz will also be selling a Tomato Blood Costume Kit at HeinzHalloween.com that includes face paint, fangs, tattoos, and more! How do you celebrate Halloween? Are you dressing up this year?

