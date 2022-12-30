Heisienberg’s Return Teased For Super Bowl Ad

Heisenberg is coming back.

A first look at an upcoming Super Bowl ad for PopCorners features the silhouette of a man in the Albuquerque desert holding a bag of the snack food.

While his face cannot be clearly seen, the figure is easy to recognize as that of Heisenberg, complete with the trademark hat, from the hit series “Breaking Bad.”

Frito Lay has not confirmed if Bryan Cranston will reprise his role for the spot, but the company teased that the ad will be “very exciting for fans of the series.”

