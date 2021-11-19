Helen Mirren to To Receive SAG Lifetime Achievement Award

It’s been a long time coming. Helen Mirren is now set to receive the SAG Life Achievement Award.

Mirren has been a force in Hollywood for over 50 years and played everything from the girlfriend of a gangster to The Queen of England.

“I have always been inspired by and learned from American acting, so this award is particularly meaningful for me,” said Mirren about her latest accolade.

The SAG Awards will air on TNT and TBS at 8 p.m. EST pm Sunday, February 27th.

What is your favorite Helen Mirren film?