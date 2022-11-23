Helena Christensen pays tribute to ex Michael Hutchence on anniversary of his death

Michael Putland/Getty Images

Tuesday marked the 25th anniversary of Michael Hutchence’s death, and the INXS frontman’s ex-girlfriend, supermodel Helena Christensen, paid tribute to him in a post on social media.

“Hey Michael, was just on the phone with some friends of yours who all love you very much. We shared some beautiful memories and of course we laughed a lot cause being around you was so fun and joyous,” she shared next to photos of them topless and hugging each other. “You made everyone feel alive and loved, there was always such a magical light shining from you ~ a light that will shine forever.”

The post comes just days after Michael’s sister, Tina, blasted Christensen for not revealing the truth about the singer’s state of mind at the time of his death. It wasn’t until the 2019 documentary Mystify that the model revealed he had suffered brain damage as a result of an assault by a taxi driver in Copenhagen, which caused him to suffer uncontrollable rages.

