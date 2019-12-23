Hello! Adele poses with Santa *and* the Grinch in new holiday photos

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagicAdele's having it both ways this holiday season: She's hanging out with Santa Claus and the Grinch.

In two black-and-white photos posted to Instagram, the very glam Grammy and Oscar-winner is seen posing against a backdrop that shows London on a snowy night. In the first pic, she's standing back-to-back with the Grinch, dressed up in his Santa suit.

"We both tried to ruin Christmas but then both our hearts grew! Thank you for coming to my party and making us feel like kids, Grinch," she writes. "Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays everyone."

In the second pic in the slideshow, Adele is posing with a relaxed-looking Santa Claus and sticking out her tongue.

In both pictures, Adele is wearing a super-glamorous black party dress, with her hair long and wavy. In fact, she's almost unrecognizable.

Fans had hoped that the star would release new music in 2019, but despite a rumor that something would be coming in November, nothing has materialized. Perhaps 2020 -- which will mark five years since the release of her most recent album, 25 -- will be the year we'll hear from her again.

