"Hello from Las Vegas": New Lionel Richie live album out today

Capitol RecordsLionel Richie will be back on your TV screen next year as a judge on the third season of ABC's American Idol -- but to tide you over, you can check out his new live album, out today.

Hello from Las Vegas documents Lionel's Las Vegas residency at the Zappos Theater at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, which wrapped up last October. There are three different editions available: Standard, Deluxe, and an edition sold exclusively via Target -- each with a slightly different set list.

Among the hits you'll find on the album: "Truly," "Penny Lover," "Stuck on You," "Dancing on the Ceiling," "All Night Long" and, of course, "Hello." Lionel also delivers some Commodores hits, as well as a version of "We Are the World," which he co-wrote.

Lionel has five more dates left on his current Hello tour: Saturday in Stateline, NV, August 20 in Redmond, WA, August 21 in Portand, OR, August 24 in Stanford, CA and August 30 in St. Paul, MN.

Here are the track listings:

Standard Edition

"Easy - My Love"

"Running With The Night"

"Penny Lover"

"Truly"

"Stuck On You"

"Dancing On The Ceiling"

"Three Times A Lady"

"Brick House/Skin Tight/Fire"

"Hello"

"Say You, Say Me"

"We Are The World"

"All Night Long"

Deluxe Edition

"Easy - My Love"

"Running With The Night"

"Penny Lover"

"Truly"

"Stuck On You"

"Dancing On The Ceiling"

"Three Times A Lady"

"Fancy Dancer"

"Sweet Love"

"Lady You Bring Me Up"

"Brick House/Skin Tight/Fire"

"Hello"

"Say You, Say Me"

"We Are The World"

"All Night Long"

Target Edition

"Easy - My Love"

"Running With The Night"

"Penny Lover"

"Truly"

"You Are"

"Stuck On You"

"Dancing On The Ceiling"

"Three Times A Lady"

"Sail On"

"Just To Be Close To You"

"Brick House/Skin Tight/Fire"

"Hello

"Say You, Say Me"

"We Are The World"

"All Night Long"

