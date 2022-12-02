HelloFresh Has Buddy Meal Kit

HelloFresh is partnering with Warner Bros. Discovery’s consumer products division on a holiday meal kit inspired by the 2003 film “Elf.”

Buddy the Elf Spaghetti boxes are based on the movie dish, which consists of spaghetti, candy and syrup.

The kits come with pre-portioned ingredients, including maple syrup, chocolate syrup, marshmallows, chocolate nonpareil candies, crumbled chocolate frosted pastries and Colavita spaghetti.

Go to HelloFreshElfSpaghetti.com for more details.

Would you eat this? Would you pay for it?

What’s your favorite movie food?