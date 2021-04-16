Hells baubles and shirts to thrill! New collection of AC/DC rings and apparel available now

Courtesy of Heart of Bone

A capsule collection of newly designed AC/DC jewelry, T-shirts and sweaters officially sanctioned by the band are being sold at HeartofBone.com and CustomCreed.com.

The Heart of Bone x AC/DC collection offers rings featuring the band’s classic logo made out of either 9-karat gold, sterling silver or stainless steel, as well as sterling silver earring studs shaped like the lightning bolt that appears at the center of the logo.

Prices range from about $50 for the stainless steel designs to about $2,500 for the gold ring.

The websites also are selling three different cotton T-shirts and a limited-edition cashmere knit sweater all featuring the AC/DC logo.

The sweater, which costs $800, was created in collaboration the Scotland’s famous Barrie Cashmere House, and is made from 100% Scottish cashmere, in honor of the birthplace of Bon Scott, and Angis and Malcolm Young.

The T-shirts, which are priced at $100, are made in AC/DC’s home country of Australia.

All of the rings, the earrings, the shirts and the sweater come with a certificate of authenticity.

Additional Heart of Bone x AC/DC items are expected to be introduced in the coming 18 months.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.