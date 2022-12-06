Help Cher restore the world’s oldest cathedral by buying jewelry for yourself or loved ones

If you’re searching for a unique holiday gift for that Cher fan in your life, we’ve got just the thing.

Cher has partnered with the jewelry brand Metal Alchemist to create and sell a line of bracelets for a charity initiative called Alchemy for Armenia. Cher is Armenian, as are her two partners in the endeavor: physician and entrepreneur Eric Esrailian and Carolyn Rafelian, the founder of Metal Alchemist.

The bracelets, available in either gold or silver, are engraved with the first words of the Lord’s Prayer, “Our Father,” in Armenian: Հայր մեր. One hundred percent of the proceeds will go toward restoring two holy sites in Armenia. One is considered the oldest cathedral in the world, dating back to 303 AD, and is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The other, a monastery and church complex, marks the birthplace of Christianity in Armenia.

“There is so much beauty in Armenia, and preserving and restoring the…cathedral and [monastery] will also preserve the rich faith, history and culture of the country,” Cher says in a statement.

“It’s important that future generations are able to visit and appreciate this historic church,” she adds. “My Armenian roots are a huge part of who I am, and I am thrilled to be a part of such a worthwhile cause.”