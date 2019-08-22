Help the homeless and Backstreet Boys might send you on a trip to Hawaii

ABC/Paula Lobo

ABC/Paula LoboBackstreet’s back…and giving back.

The Backstreet Boys have teamed up with Prizeo for a contest to benefit New York City’s Coalition for the Homeless.

For every $10 donation you make, you'll be entered to win a trip to Hawaii for an upcoming BSB concert in November. The more you donate, the more chances you have to win.

“We’ll fly you and a friend to Honolulu and put you up in a hotel,” the band writes in the contest’s description. “We’ll hook you up with two VIP seats for one of our shows. Then you'll get to come backstage and snap some photos with us.”

They add, “You’ll also be our guests at our table for a very special luau and take home some cool Backstreet Boys merch, including an autographed copy of DNA.”

Nick Carter tells Entertainment Tonight that the group chose Coalition for Homeless after someone tweeted a video of subway riders singing "I Want It That Way" earlier this summer and it went viral. The guy who tweeted the video promoted the charity organization on the thread, catching Nick’s attention.

"I spoke to my bandmates and we really wanted to do something special for them and the city of New York," Nick said. "We’re so excited to be able to help bring awareness to the issue of homelessness around the world and hopeful that as a group we can affect change."

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.



