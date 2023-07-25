Herb Alpert congratulates Taylor Swift after she ties his chart record

Al Pereira/Getty Images

Music legend Herb Alpert — trumpeter, Grammy and Tony winner and cofounder of A&M Records — is giving props to pop star Taylor Swift after she recently tied one of his chart records.

Swift currently has four albums in the Billboard top 10 — Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), Midnights, Lover and folklore — something that hasn’t been done by a living artist since 1966. That’s when Alpert did it with Going Places, Whipped Cream & Other Delights, South of the Border and The Lonely Bull.

Recognizing the huge feat, the 88-year-old Alpert took to TikTok to offer his congratulations, sharing “Hi Taylor, this is Herb Alpert. I’ve been getting calls from all over the world from publications wanting to know how do I feel about you breaking my record of — I don’t know — 150 years ago.”

“I feel great!” he continued. “I think you’re a wonderful artist, sincere, you’re gracious and you deserve it. You deserve it all. Congratulations.”

As the cofounder of A&M Records, Alpert brought the world The Police, Bryan Adams, Squeeze and Janet Jackson in the ’80s and classic rockers Styx, Joe Cocker, Cat Steven sand Peter Frampton in the ’70s.

